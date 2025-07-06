Lowndes will once again spearhead Triple Eight’s third entry at the long-distance races this season in what is the fifth edition of the Supercheap Auto wildcard.

This year Lowndes will be partnered by reigning Super2 champion Zach Bates at The Bend and the Bathurst 1000, while Bates will also make a solo wildcard start at Queensland Raceway.

The pair will race in an evolution of the now iconic Supercheap wildcard colours, the latest look unveiled at the Everton Park Supercheap Auto store this morning.

“It’s always a challenge to try and mix up the livery, but I think they’ve done a really, really good job this year, particularly with the silhouettes down the centre of the car,” said Lowndes.

“It definitely stands out. I think that as people get closer to the car, they’ll see the details of what’s going on. So that design side of it, I’m impressed with.”

Andre Korte, Supercheap Auto’s General Manager e-Commerce and Marketing, added: “The 2025 Supercheap Auto Wildcard is looking fantastic, and we’re excited to reveal this year’s livery as we launch into another thrilling season.

“This year’s program sees Craig Lowndes return alongside rising star Zach Bates, marking an exciting new chapter in our ongoing support of Australian motorsport talent.

“We’re proud of our partnership with Triple Eight Race Engineering and the Supercheap Auto wildcard program which is in its fifth consecutive season, reinforcing Supercheap Auto’s long-standing commitment to the sport and its passionate fanbase.”

Making the livery even more significant is that it is Lowndes’ final as a Triple Eight driver.

That’s because Lowndes will stay loyal to General Motors next year, as T8 makes it sensational return to the Ford fold as the Blue Oval’s homologation team.

That will bring an end to union between team and driver that stretches back to 2005.