Crankshafts have been a hot topic in Supercars lately, largely thanks to the spate of Ford failures seen in and around the Sandown 500.

That was an extreme situation, it did bring changes to the specification for both manufacturers into the spotlight.

The Chevrolet teams have also not been been immune it crank issues along the Gen3 journey.

While the Gen2 Supercars engines used billet cranks (worth around $10,000 a piece), the low-cost model for Gen3 has seen both Ford and Chevrolet move to forged steel cranks.

In the latest technical video from Brad Jones Racing, the differences between the cranks is explained, along with some insight into why there have been issues.

Watch the full video above.