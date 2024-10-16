Reynolds suffered a 32G head-on hit on the entry to The Dipper after losing control while pushing too hard through the Esses.

The Charlie Schwerkolt owned-squad undertook an overnight rebuild to ensure Reynolds and co-driver Warren Luff were back on track for Saturday morning practice.

However, the car was woefully uncompetitive in the race, falling to the back of the field early on and eventually limping home two laps down in 24th place.

Team principal Adrian Burgess explained that a call was quickly made to complete the build of the squad’s spare chassis (T18-003) for the Gold Coast.

“After further assessing the chassis after the race on Sunday, it was clear we needed to start afresh on the Gold Coast, and the team didn’t hesitate, they’re all in to ensure we deliver the best possible car for Dave next time out,” he said.

“Fortunately, we had a spare chassis in the workshop, although completely bare, and the moment we made the call, everyone rallied together.

“The energy in the workshop is awesome, and it’s all hands on deck to get this car built and in the truck to Queensland by Sunday.

“We’ve already stripped Car 20, and the extra parts we need are either here or on their way here, so everything is trucking along smoothly.

“After a disappointing Bathurst, it’s a big ask of the crew to get it built in time, but one way or another we’ll get it done. It’s all hands to the pump!”

Bathurst was a grim weekend for Team 18. While Reynolds had been fast prior to his crash, teammate Mark Winterbottom never looked competitive.

The 2013 Bathurst 1000 winner qualified 22nd and – paired with co-driver Michael Caruso – finished 18th.

Although it continued a run of poor performances for Team 18 at Bathurst, Burgess says the squad is upbeat ahead of the final two rounds of the season.

“It’s been amazing to see how the team has come together and it speaks volumes to their characters,” he said.

“There’s a real sense of camaraderie here, everyone’s pulling in the same direction, for each other and for Dave. He was in yesterday handing out coffees, and the vibe is just fantastic.

“We’re all excited to get to the Gold Coast and put on a strong showing.”

Reynolds is 14th in the championship after the Bathurst 1000 and just four points ahead of Winterbottom, who is set to be replaced by Anton De Pasquale next season.