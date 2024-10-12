Will Davison and David Reynolds endured separate heavy crashes at The Dipper in qualifying aboard the #17 Mustang and #20 Camaro respectively.

While Team 18 was immediately confident of a repair, DJR was less sure due to the nature of the side-on hits that its Mustang took.

DJR team principal Ryan Story posted a video at 5am local time showing the team running up the engine in the repaired car.

Featured Videos

“See you in the co-driver practice session Kai Allen,” he wrote. “Mammoth effort once again by the Shell V-Power Racing Team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Story (@formularyanstory)

The co-driver practice session is set for 10:05am and will also feature Warren Luff behind the wheel of the Tradie Beer Camaro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team 18 (@team18racing)

DJR’s repair of the Davison/Allen Mustang is the latest in a series of miraculous returns for car #17 at Bathurst.

Team owner Johnson famously commandeered and rebuilt a privateer Falcon after his own was destroyed in a crash ‘through the trees’ at Forrest’s Elbow in the 1983 Shootout.

Thirty years later the team performed a herculean rebuild on a Falcon wearing a livery paying homage to the 1983 car, which rookie Chaz Mostert crashed heavily in practice.

Allen also had a heavy crash on Friday at the 2024 Bathurst 1000; his Super2 qualifying shunt requiring a rebuild from Eggleston Motorsport to contest the day’s race.