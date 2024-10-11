Reynolds was on a flying lap just prior to the halfway point of the 40-minute session when he lost control of his Team 18 Camaro through The Esses.

The car spun to the left and made front-on contact with the outside concrete wall on the approach to The Dipper.

Qualifying was immediately red-flagged to retrieve the heavily damaged Tradie Beer entry from the circuit.

Reynolds was placed fourth at the time of the crash behind Cam Waters, Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown.

Moments after the hit, Reynolds could be heard speaking with his crew on team radio.

“Mate I’m fine, I’ve just had a massive shunt,” he told engineer Richard Hollway.

“Boys I’m so sorry, I don’t know what happened, I just lost the rear and then it continued on.”

Reynolds’ incident continued a bruising build-up to Sunday’s Bathurst 1000.

Matt Stone Racing had two big repair efforts to complete following Friday morning practice.

Triple Eight has also found double trouble; Scott Pye crashing on Thursday and then wildcard Cooper Murray finding the wall this morning.