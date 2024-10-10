But he claimed little credit for keeping David Reynolds’ Tradie Beer Camaro off the concrete wall when he performed a 360-degree spin through the Dipper during Bathurst 1000 practice.

Luff lost the rear of the car through the right-hand approach and miraculously performed a full rotation without contacting the concrete on either side.

“I had big moment coming down the Mountain,” Luff admitted.

“Had a bit of push and as it grabbed going around the right hander it pulled the rear around and it got away from me, big time.

“All I did was pull a heap of right-hand lock because I knew if I went with it, I was going to hit the wall on the left.

“There was a lot of foot on the brake, eyes shut and hope for the best. And when I opened my eyes, I was facing the right way, so I grabbed first gear and got going.

“I got on the radio and said, ‘I think I might box this lap’ and they’re like, ‘is everything alright?’, and I said, ‘well, we’ll talk about it when I get back’.”

Luff, whose day-to-day life these days is running a small transport company based on the Gold Coast, added that it was an unwelcome return to stunt driving.

“I’ve done plenty of 360s in the stunt show at Movie World, but first and last one, hopefully, coming down the Mountain,” he said.

Luff, 48, sat 19th in the co-driver only practice session when a crash for Scott Pye brought proceedings to an abrupt end.

“We didn’t get to run any good tyres at the end, obviously the red flag probably hurt a lot of people there,” he said.

“But look, the balance of the car is not too bad. Dave was happy with the car earlier today and we had a reasonable car, we were just on his Practice 1 tyres then.

“I think we’re okay but obviously tomorrow is the big day. Hopefully we can give Dave a good car for qualifying and see him in the Shootout.”