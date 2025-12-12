Foster, whose experience includes a stint with team sponsor Viva Energy (the local licensee for Shell), replaces ex-AFL coach David Noble in the role.

It marks the first time a Supercars squad has appointed a woman as CEO.

She will join the team in February following a stint at as executive director at Bapcor, leading the Autobarn, Autopro and Midas Retail operations.

Team co-owner Ryan Story hailed the signing, which follows a recent management restructure, an extended deal with star Brodie Kostecki and the recruitment of young gun Rylan Gray.

“Many of us have been lucky enough to know Megan for some time, particularly given her previous role with our naming rights partner, Viva Energy,” said Story.

“We know exactly what she can bring to this role and we’re absolutely rapt to be confirming this appointment.

“As we worked through an extensive and thorough process to find the next CEO, Megan was the clear standout candidate given her wide ranging experience and understanding of the Shell V-Power Racing Team brand.

“Following the recently confirmed changes to our driver line up and our team management, we know we now have the structure in place to do something special in 2026 and beyond.

“We’ve made no secret about our ambitions moving forward. We’re here to win championships and appointments like this show how hard we’re pushing to ensure we recruit the best talent to deliver big wins on and off track.”

Foster said she is thrilled to join the team following her stint at Viva Energy from 2019-2023.

“To be working again with Dick, Brett and Shaun (Ralph) and Ryan, along with the entire Shell V-Power Racing Team is a real honour,” she said.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some great organisations in my career, including Viva

Energy, with the Shell brand being such a big part of the history at Dick Johnson Racing.

“The opportunity to re-join the DJR family, help drive the organisation forward and fight for

Championships is one I am really excited for.

“I cannot wait to get to the Stapylton workshop in 2026, get to know our talented staff further and meet our loyal fans and broader partner network.”

Johnson noted that Foster is not the first executive to join DJR following a stint at Shell.

“My mate Wayne Cattach was one of those who also made the move from the Viva Energy family to DJR, and he ended up in the Supercars Hall of Fame,” he said.

“We all know the calibre of people Viva recruits, so we know that Megan will get things done and will lead our organisation to new heights and strong performances across all our departments.”

Foster is the first woman to be appointed to the CEO position in a Supercars team, but not the first in a top management role.

Betty Klimenko is founder and co-owner of Erebus Motorsport – a team where Shannen Kiely was managing director between 2020 and 2024.