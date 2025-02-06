Ford announced last Friday that Triple Eight will take over from DJR as the manufacturer’s homologation team in 2026.

In a double blow for DJR, the deal will also include Triple Eight’s long-time supplier KRE Race Engines taking over the Gen3 engine deal from DJR’s Motorsport Powertrains.

While DJR is yet to comment on those developments directly, today’s reveal of its new livery and car number included news that a fresh deal between the team and Ford is in the works.

Team principal Ryan Story said it will be the longest ever deal between the parties.

“Today, as we commence the campaign for our record 45th season in the Repco Supercars Championship, we are delighted to announce that we will continue our journey with the Blue Oval long into the future,” he said.

“We are finalising the minor details on the longest sponsorship agreement DJR has ever negotiated with Ford Performance.”

DJR has run Ford products in Australian touring car racing since the team was founded in 1980.

The level of support from the Blue Oval has fluctuated over the years, with DJR and Triple Eight famously both dropped by the brand in 2009.

Triple Eight has spent the intervening years in Holden and then Chevrolet equipment while DJR stuck with Ford throughout.

DJR took over homologation team duties from Tickford Racing in 2018 and spearheaded the development of the Gen2 and Gen3 Mustang Supercars.

The Blue Oval honoured Johnson with a ‘Spirit of Ford’ Award in Charlotte, North Carolina, last Friday hours before the Triple Eight deal was announced.

Global Ford Performance boss Mark Rushbrook subsequently told media that bringing Triple Eight into the Ford fold should improve DJR’s performance.

“It’s always tough when you bring in a relationship like that and bring in a new team,” said Rushbrook of DJR’s position.

“But there is such genuine history with Dick Johnson… he’s part of the racing family and of course we want Dick Johnson Racing winning races and championships as well.

“We think this move completely strengthens the entire Ford line-up by doing it this way.”