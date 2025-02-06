As first predicted by Speedcafe, Kostecki will adopt the #38 for his maiden season at DJR.

While it may appear as a left-field choice it is actually a number that has history with both driver and team.

Kostecki ran #38 during his 2020 Super2 campaign with Eggleston Motorsport, while the connection is even stronger on the DJR side.

Dick Johnson used #38 for his first ever race at Lakeside in Queensland in 1964 and was reprised for his string of NASCAR cameos in the 1990s.

“I’m super excited to be racing with the number 38 this year,” said Kostecki as part of today’s livery reveal.

“I know it has special meaning to ‘DJ’ but it’s also the number I ran during my time in the Dunlop Series so it still has a special place in my racing history as well.”

Johnson added: “It’s great to have Brodie racing with number 38, it’s a number that is close to my heart as the number I raced under for the very first time back in 1964.”

The significance was also outlined by DJR co-owner and team principal Ryan Story.

“We’re proud to see Brodie racing with the number 38 in 2025,” he said.

“It has significance for ‘DJ’ and Brodie who both competed with the number 38 in their respective early careers, so it made perfect sense to pick that number for this year’s championship, alongside the famous number 17.”