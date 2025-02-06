The team had run its two-car attack in a largely unchanged scheme since Shell V-Power took over as its naming rights sponsor in 2017.

A revamped look coincides with a new era for the squad that is headlined by the arrival of 2023 Supercars champion and reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Brodie Kostecki.

Kostecki will race with #38; a number previously used by both Kostecki and team founder Johnson, while the team is set for a bumper new sponsorship deal with Ford.

DJR’s off-season has included major personnel changes, including the recruitment of ex-Erebus engineers George Commins and Tom Moore.

Kostecki will have an Erebus-built chassis at his disposal for the start of the season while teammate Will Davison will drive a previously unraced Pace Innovations machine.

“We’re thrilled to reveal the new-look, mighty Shell V-Power Mustangs for 2025,” said team principal Ryan Story.

“This year promises to be something special. We have worked hard over this off-season investing in our people, our cars and our fans.

“This new livery design highlights our evolution as a team and marks the start of a new and exciting era.”

Kostecki hailed the new look “unbelievable”, while teammate Will Davison – who returns for a fifth season in DJR’s #17 entry – added his enthusiasm.

“When I first saw the number 17 Shell V-Power Mustang, I knew we had another iconic livery on our hands,” Davison said.

“We’ve got some exciting changes onboard and the team has worked tirelessly building brand new cars. I cannot wait to get on track and understand the differences and improvements.”

DJR is welcoming fans to see the new cars and meet the team in-person at a workshop open day this Saturday.