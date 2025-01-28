The team has confirmed details of the public event which will take place two days after the release of the squad’s latest Shell V-Power livery.

Fans are invited to meet 2024 Bathurst 1000 winning driver signings Brodie Kostecki and Todd Hazelwood, teammate Will Davison and team founder Dick Johnson.

Its 2025 Supercars, which as Speedcafe revealed will consist of one Erebus-built chassis and one previously unraced Pace Innovations-built machine, will be on display.

DJR CEO David Noble is excited to get the year underway following an off-season of major changes within the squad.

“The entire Shell V-Power Racing Team is super excited for the 2025 season and for us an important part of that preparation for Sydney is hosting the Fan Day on Saturday, 8 February,” Noble said.

“We think the 2025 livery will be one that all fans want to see in person for themselves, so this day is the perfect time to do just that and also meet and greet with our drivers.

“We’re also going to have some great giveaways at the event, thanks to our partners who have been very supportive of this event.

“Plus of course our 2025 merchandise range will be available to buy for the first time.

“We know there has been a lot of changes at Shell V-Power Racing Team over this off-season, so for our members and fans this is a great opportunity to see how we’re shaping up for the opening round in Sydney in just a few weeks.”

The Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Fan Day will take place on 8 February 2025 from 8.30am – 10.30am (AEST) at 10 Emeri Street, Stapylton.

DJR plans to shake down its two new cars at Queensland Raceway on February 13 ahead of the trip to Sydney for the season opener.