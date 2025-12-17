Jamieson will join the Shell V-Power Racing squad in the new position of chief commercial officer, starting in January.

He’s best known for a lengthy stint at Triple Eight, steering its commercial operations from 2004-2016 – a period headlined by blockbuster deals with Vodafone and Red Bull.

Jamieson, known as ‘PJ’, returned to the sport with PremiAir Racing midway through 2024 and is now on the move to DJR.

DJR co-owner Ryan Story hailed the appointment, which is the latest in a series of changes that included the recent appointment of Megan Foster as CEO.

“Getting PJ on our team is a real coup and adds some serious firepower to the commercial side of the Shell V-Power Racing Team,” said Story.

“His experience, network and knowledge of Supercars will allow our Team to grow the commercial side of our business and also allow our racing team to succeed on and off the track to ensure we have the resources we need to get on that top step.

“With Megan on board as our next CEO, PJ will be yet another hugely valuable asset to this team as we head into a new season with some lofty ambitions to deliver our loyal fans something special in the years ahead.”

Jamieson’s experience outside of motorsport includes working for Mars, CSR and Geelong Football Club, as well as leading Australian manufacturing businesses – COX and Greenfield.

“It’s truly an honour to work with Dick Johnson Racing and to personally be part of its rich history and legacy,” Jamieson said.

“I’ve admired the Shell V-Power Racing Team from afar and every time I’ve walked past the pit garage or seen the team in action on TV, I’ve always thought about what it’d be like to work alongside Dick, Dr Ryan and the team – with such a formidable racing pedigree… well now it’s my opportunity. Can’t wait to get started.

“There is plenty of work to do and I know that together with everyone at our Stapylton workshop, we can drive some amazing outcomes for the team, our partners and fans.

“2026 will be an exciting season and I’m looking forward to playing my part to help deliver further success that I know everyone in the team is craving.”

DJR is expected to carry a stable sponsor base into 2026, having signed a new multi-year deal with Shell V-Power in late 2024.

The team recently inked a major contract extension with star driver Brodie Kostecki through 2030 and has drafted in rookie Rylan Gray in place of Will Davison.

A management reshuffle has meanwhile included Mark Fenning being promoted to team principal and former race engineer Tom Moore elevated to team manager.