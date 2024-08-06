Allen has had close ties to DJR over the past couple of seasons through a development deal of sorts.

That led to a wildcard appearance for DJR at the Bathurst 1000 last year alongside Simona de Silvestro, before Allen was promoted to the ‘primary' enduro line-up this year.

He was also closely linked to a full-time promotion with DJR next year, given current DJR drivers Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison are both off-contract.

That was until the development deal with DJR lapsed at the end of June, opening the door for this deal with Grove Racing.

News of the Grove deal has prompted a response from Story who said he is delighted to see the 19-year-old find a home in the main game.

“We're excited to have Kai join us for the enduros,” said Story.

“He's had a lot of seat time with us over the past few years so we have gotten to know him well and his potential.

“He's heading to a great team where they know how to win and he will do a great job there. Very excited and happy for him. Happy to see him in the main game.”

DJR's 2025 line-up continues to be the subject of speculation, with ongoing talk that Brodie Kostecki could join from Erebus Motorsport.