The move comes as the series looks to speed up flow on the single-probe fill systems that were introduced as part of Gen3 at the beginning of last season.

The changes to the set-up include a bigger connector hose adapter as well as a larger feed hose – measuring 50mm instead of 40mm – that runs from the tower to the single probe that both fills and breaths during refuelling.

While the fill times are less of an issue at shorter-distance refuelling races, the endurance races often see cars being filled from nearly empty – something that reportedly took close to a minute.

This new set-up is predicted to drop the fill time for empty by close to 20 seconds, which will increase pressure on pit crews during stops at Sandown and Bathurst, particularly if brake changes are being performed.

Investigation into improving fuel flow has been happening for some time with Supercars collaborating with Dick Johnson Racing on the parts required to make the changes.

A Supercars spokesperson confirmed to Speedcafe that the category aims to have the upgraded parts ready for use at the Sandown 500.

“Supercars has been working to improve the efficiency of our refuelling system by increasing the fuel flow rate,” said the spokesperson.

“To achieve this, we designed a larger bore inlet trumpet to replace the standard refuelling head, originally designed for GT cars.

“This update is expected to enhance the fuel flow by over 25 percent, leading to a significant reduction in pit stop times.

“The development and testing of this new component were supported by DJR, who manufactured the test part and conducted initial workshop trials.

“The new components, produced to our specifications by Krontec, are expected to be delivered in early September.

“We aim to implement these improvements in time for the Sandown event, pending delivery schedules.”