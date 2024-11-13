The Bathurst-winning team is set to lose this year’s co-drivers Todd Hazelwood and Jayden Ojeda to Dick Johnson Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United respectively.

Hazelwood is following Brodie Kostecki to DJR while Ojeda has been poached by WAU amid a decision to part ways with Lee Holdsworth.

Erebus boss Barry Ryan said earlier this week that his team is looking internally to replace DJR-bound engineers George Commins and Tom Moore.

The same strategy is likely to be deployed for co-drivers, with Erebus Academy Super2 runners Jobe Stewart and Jarrod Hughes poised for the roles.

Both already have laps in Erebus Gen3 Camaros under their belts on ride days, while Stewart also tackled an evaluation day back in March.

“We’ll probably use our Super2 drivers, it makes the most sense,” Ryan told Speedcafe.

“These young guys have shown that they can drive the Gen3 cars really good, probably better than the Gen2 cars.

“We’ve got Jobe and hopefully Jarrod signs again for next year and that’ll be our solution for co-drivers.

“I don’t want to go down the old driver route. Some of them just don’t drive enough and aren’t fast enough.

“It’s crystal clear when you see the results and the data from Sandown and Bathurst that the young guys are up there.

“You’ve got to be driving all year to be ready, so to have two Super2 guys is the perfect scenario.”

Stewart and Hughes are both set to complete their rookie Super2 Series seasons at the VAILO Adelaide 500 this weekend.

A graduate of Toyota 86s and TA2/Trans Am, 19-year-old Hughes sits fifth in the Super2 standings amid a season highlighted by a pole position at Sandown.

Reigning Super3 Series winner Stewart, 20, is seventh following a first career Super2 race win last time out at Bathurst.

A dramatic shake-up of the Supercars Championship calendar for 2025 includes a revival of the Endurance Cup and the first of the two enduros moving from Sandown to The Bend.

Unlike the last two years at Sandown, the Super2 Series will not feature as a support to The Bend 500.