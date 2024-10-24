Eleven Workwear has jumped onboard for the Surfers Paradise event, which begins on Friday.

Le Brocq’s car features yellow, orange, and green stripes on a black base.

Erebus Motorsport will run two brand-new liveries at the Gold Coast 500 with Le Brocq’s teammate Brodie Kostecki sporting support from local fuel retailer Hope Energy.

Le Brocq is on the cusp of the top 10 in the drivers’ championship behind Dick Johnson Racing’s Will Davison.

Action at the Gold Coast 500 gets underway on Friday with Practice 1 at 1:30pm AEDT.