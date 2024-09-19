The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed the Dragons will not renew the contract of its current CEO Ryan Webb, whose contract runs until next April.

According to the report, work on looking for a new CEO outside the club is underway, with an unsuccessful approach having been made to South Sydney chief Blake Solly.

That reportedly leads Watsford as one of the “leading contenders” for the Dragons CEO role.

Watsford does have an NRL background having worked for the league itself earlier in his career.

He eventually moved to the CEO role at he Northern Territory Major Events Company where he worked closely with Supercars management through the Darwin Triple Crown.

In 2022 Watsford joined Supercars as Chief Innovation & Sustainability Officer, before being named as COO towards the end of last year.

He has been credited as playing a significant role in Supercars landing the Perth street race deal.

This isn’t the first time he has been linked to an NRL club during his stint with Supercars, with reports emerging last year that he was in line for the CEO role at Wests Tigers.