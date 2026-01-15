Verstappen sampled the Gen3 Mustang in Las Vegas as part of filming for a Ford 100-year celebration video released this morning.

The four-time F1 champion first mentioned the drive in a social clip released Wednesday in which he also declared interest in the Bathurst 1000.

The look of the car is the work of celebrated Australian automotive designer Peter Hughes, who has Triple Eight among his Supercars clients.

It was presented complete with #88 Broc Feeney graphics, serving a place in the video as an example of a 2026 Gen3 Supercar.

“The ‘Vegas’ livery was a really rewarding collaboration between Red Bull Australia, Triple Eight and myself,” Hughes told Speedcafe.

“The prime objective was to make a big impact with a simple, vibrant colourway.

“Red Bull’s F1 test liveries of the past were drawn on for inspiration, helping link our RBAR Supercar in nicely with Ford Racing’s global motorsport agenda.”

Featuring clear similarities to the RB15 testing scheme of 2019, it’s the third Triple Eight livery to feature on a Gen3 Mustang following an initial launch car and a bespoke wind tunnel look.

The team is yet to reveal its race livery for the 2026 season, which will kick off with the Sydney 500 on February 20-22.

The Red Bull Racing F1 squad will meanwhile launch its new contender on Friday in collaboration with engine partner Ford.