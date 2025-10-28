The Gold Coast ‘Elimination Final’ cut three drivers – Anton De Pasquale, Ryan Wood and Brodie Kostecki – from title contention, with seven transferring through to Sandown.

The top seven have had their points reset to 4000 following the Gold Coast with bonuses applied based on the standings at the end of the weekend.

The bonus points have been applied on a 150–120–96–78–66–57–48 scale ahead of Sandown, where the seven drivers will be fighting for the four spots in the Adelaide Grand Final.

Broc Feeney left the Gold Coast at the top of the standings and therefore enters Adelaide with 4150 points, giving him an 84-point buffer to the cut line.

Mostert was just sixth in the standings ahead of the Gold Coast but is now second, so he enters Sandown on 4120 points and 54 ahead of the cut-off.

Matthew Payne and Cam Waters are third and fourth respectively, while Will Brown, Kai Allen and Thomas Randle are on the outside looking in.

As was the case at the Gold Coast, the two 250km Sandown races are worth 150 points each.

The ‘win and you’re in’ element is again in play for Sandown – with any Finals Series contender who wins a Sandown race automatically transferring through to Adelaide regardless of points.

Those not in the Finals race continue to accumulate championship points based on race results and are therefore included in the full table below.

2025 Supercars Championship standings ahead of Sandown 500 (full-time drivers only)