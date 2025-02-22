Ford Australia boss Andrew Birkic confirmed to Speedcafe that early discussions between the parties have included a desire to take the tie-up into the automotive space.

Triple Eight’s sensational switch back to the Blue Oval in 2026 was announced late last month, where it was made clear the association will stretch beyond Supercars.

While GT and off-road racing have been nominated as logical moves, Triple Eight wants to further expand use of its design and manufacturing capabilities beyond motorsport.

Featured Videos

The Brisbane-based firm has already tackled projects in the aerospace and medical industries, the latter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s stepped into the automotive arena too, recently undertaking a collaboration with Brisbane-based Toyota diesel tuning company Just Autos.

That project involved Triple Eight engineers developing an aftermarket intake solution to turbo surge issues with 300 Series LandCruisers.

“They are first and foremost an engineering company that is a very good race team, so there’s no reason why not,” Birkic said when asked by Speedcafe of a potential off-track alliance.

“What that looks like we don’t know, but certainly we have an open mind.”

Birkic noted the Blue Oval’s relationship with Walkinshaw Andretti United is about to end.

The Walkinshaw Group last year retailed a limited-edition, Walkinshaw-branded Ranger, adding to its work on the Ranger Raptor Finke program.

“We’ve done Finke and WAU has helped us in certain areas,” said Birkic. “Obviously, they’re moving onto another camp, so we do see opportunities for Triple Eight.”

Asked if discussions have already taken place, Birkic added: “Just in terms of at a higher level, what have they got, what are we looking for? We’ll see how that pans out.”

Nothing is currently being ruled out, from back-of-house engineering work – complementing the strong engineering base Ford Australia retains in Melbourne – to branded road cars.

Current Ford squads Tickford Racing and Dick Johnson Racing have joined Walkinshaw in dabbling in Ford road car projects in recent years.

Tickford sells performance packs for Mustangs and Rangers, while a tie-up between DJR and Herrod Performance resulted in Dick Johnson and Scott McLaughlin-branded Mustangs.

Birkic is naturally excited to see Triple Eight returning to the Ford fold after 16 years with GM.

Triple Eight ran Falcons from 2003-2009 but switched to Holden after its funding from Ford was pulled amid a reduction in the Blue Oval’s racing budget.

Ford’s boss at the time, Marin Burela, took umbrage with Triple Eight’s red Vodafone liveries.

Coincidentally, the team has campaigned predominantly blue cars since 2013 due to backing from Red Bull.

“I wasn’t in the role so I’m not going to look in the rear-view mirror too much, other than there’s some great success there. We just need to look forward,” said Birkic of the split.

“We’ve got to win races in ’25 too. So we’re all about getting back, rolling up the sleeves, the current Ford teams, we’ll be backing them.

“At the end of the day Triple Eight will be driving a Chevy this year and we’ll be working with our Ford teams to beat them every round.”

Triple Eight was not involved in GM’s Silverado Finke program last year, despite its obvious capabilities and the use of Craig Lowndes as driver.

Lowndes’ future remains unclear following the Triple Eight bombshell. The seven-time Bathurst winner enjoys close links with GM, including as an ambassador for parts retailer AC Delco.