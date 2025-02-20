The future of the Ford engine supply in Supercars has become a hot topic in the paddock off the back of the bombshell announcement that Triple Eight is heading to the Blue Oval.

As part of Triple Eight’s impending takeover of Ford homologation duties, it was announced that current GM engine supplier KRE will supply the Ford engines from 2026 onwards.

As revealed by Speedcafe that has ruffled feathers at GM, which is leaning on Supercars to block KRE from supplying both brands with V8 motors from next year.

Featured Videos

Speaking during today’s public recommitment to Supercars, Chevrolet Racing boss Chris Payne was clear that his preference is for KRE to only supply the GM engines.

“Well, we don’t support it,” he said when asked about Ford’s KRE plans.

“It’s Supercars’ decision, ultimately, but we have a relationship with [KRE boss] Ken [McNamara] that goes back many years, and we appreciate everything that he’s done – because the heart of the car is the LTR power train.

“Everyone respects, incredibly, the work that KRE does. [McNamara] is the best at what he does.

“So we’re firmly entrenched in partnership with him on the Chevrolet side.

“Ultimately, the decision about whether an additional manufacturer goes into Ken’s workshop or not is not ours to make. It’s with Supercars and with Ken.

“That’s all we have to say on it today.”

The current Ford engine supplier is Motorsport Powertrains which is owned and run by Dick Johnson Racing.

That remains as an option to continue supply either under ongoing DJR control, or in the hands of Triple Eight.