The Blue Oval rocked the Supercars paddock late last month with news that it has poached Triple Eight as its new spearhead squad.

While still technically subject to a vote, which may not take place until later this year, part of the deal is that Triple Eight will become Ford’s Homologation Team.

The intention from Ford and T8 is a takeover of both the aero and engine programs from current Ford HT Dick Johnson Racing, which runs both through the race team (aero) and its Motorsport Powertrains business (engine).

Initial expectations were that T8 would do the aero and current Chevrolet engine supplier KRE Race Engines would take over the Ford V8 engine supply from Motorsport Powertrains.

However it now appears to not be that simple.

While Ford and T8 have both given their blessing to KRE running both the Ford and Chevrolet engine programs concurrently, Speedcafe believes that GM strongly opposes the idea.

That leaves uncertainty over the future of the Ford engine supply with a number of options being touted around the paddock if the KRE/Ford/GM stand-off can’t be resolved.

Among them are the ongoing utilisation of the current Motorsport Powertrains facility, whether managed by DJR, Triple Eight or another party.

The dilemma is a fresh one for Supercars given that the sole engine supplier system was only introduced for Gen3.

Before that there were multiple suppliers on both sides of the manufacturer divide before that practice was abolished in the name of cost-saving and performance equalisation.

The two current suppliers were effectively chosen because of their relationships with the current Homologation Teams.

“For Gen3 there was no process as such, it was just that both of the HTs had relationships with existing engine suppliers,” Supercars technical chief Tim Edwards told Speedcafe.

“We’ve never been in this position before, so it’s something we’ve got to work through. It’s very high on our agenda to work through that.

“There’s a lot of stakeholders in this along with Supercars. There’s all of the teams and the manufacturers as well.

“That’s what we’re working through at the moment. We’ve got a view but there’s a lot of stakeholders.”