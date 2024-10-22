The ambassadorial role – which includes engaging with fans at the track and via social media – was filled by Scott McLaughlin in 2022 and Craig Lowndes last year.

Murphy competed at the event each year from its first running in 1999 to the end of his full-time Supercars career in 2012.

“I was fortunate enough to race in the inaugural event in 1999, and it is still one of my most memorable podium experiences thanks to the amazing atmosphere created by the incredibly enthusiastic fans,” he said.

“The current Repco Supercars Championship has been an enthralling watch in 2024, and with it tight at the top of the driver’s standings it’s likely to go down to the streets of Adelaide as the decider.

“Supercars fans are so passionate, so I’m looking forward to getting amongst it and going ‘all in’ for the entertainment that’s on and off track.”

The VAILO Adelaide 500 will take place from November 14-17.