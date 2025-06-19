Penrite-backed Grove has again teamed with the Melbourne Indigenous Transition School (MITS) for the event.

The latest effort had students Ella and Jamelia provide the team with their own indigenous artworks to be utilised on the Mustangs of Matt Payne and Kai Allen’s liveries.

“MITS is thrilled to once again be partnering with Penrite Racing for the 2025 betr Darwin Triple Crown,” said CEO of MITS, Ed Tudor.

“The Supercars Indigenous Round is an exciting opportunity to showcase and celebrate our incredible students’ cultures on the national stage.

“The pride that our student artists Ella and Jamelia will feel when seeing their beautiful artwork flying around Hidden Valley Raceway on Larrakia Country will be profound.

“Our partnership with Grove Racing is now entering its third year, with all funds raised going towards enabling a great education for young Indigenous people from the Northern Territory and regional Victoria.

“We are so grateful to the Grove Racing team for their generous support of our students and MITS.”

