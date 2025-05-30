Hidden Valley’s Darwin Triple Crown continues as Supercars’ Indigenous Round for a fourth successive year, with cars to carry Indigenous-themed liveries at the June 20-22 event.

The race cars will be driven from the circuit to the Esplanade at 4pm on Thursday 19 June, parking between Knuckey and Herbert Street ahead of an autograph session.

It will be the second time Supercars holds a Track to Town in Darwin and the first rollout of the concept since Taupo, where Nick Percat found himself in hot water for performing burnouts.

Wednesday in Darwin features the new Palmerston Driver Parade, where drivers will ride aboard a bus while Supercars’ team prime movers also roll through Palmerston.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard says the Darwin event is one of the highlights of the Supercars calendar.

“We are eagerly looking forward to Supercars’ Indigenous Round, which will form another stirring feature of our 2025 championship,” he said.

“The Darwin Triple Crown is a highlight of the year for all our drivers and teams, and to coincide that with our full field of cars sporting indigenous themed liveries makes it a truly unique event in global motorsport.

“Off the track, the all-new Palmerston parade will add an exciting new element to the event’s lead-in, before we bring the race cars to the people with Thursday’s return of Track to Town.

“To follow that up with three Supercars races at Hidden Valley – in a season where we’ve already seen more thrilling door-to-door racing than ever before – will make this year’s Darwin Triple Crown one to remember.

“We cannot wait to get back to the Top End in June.”

Supercars will utilise its Super440 format in Darwin this year, featuring a pair of 120km races on the Saturday and a 200km feature on Sunday.

The Supercars Championship will be joined at the event by Carrera Cup, Touring Car Masters, Combined Sedans and Trans Am, which is a new addition to the support card.