In recent months iRacing teased big plans for Australia, which have now come to light.

The world-famous Adelaide Street Circuit will be added to the service as well as The Bend Motorsport Park.

Users of the service will soon be able to race in the new-for-2023 Gen3 Supercars too.

The news came by way of a development update on the iRacing website.

“We're scanning The Bend this week and plan to visit Adelaide in November,” iRacing executive producer Greg Hill wrote.

“New Supercars just barely missed the S4 [season four] build. We just need a bit more time to implement the data we've received from our partners in Australia.”

As yet, a release date for the content has not been confirmed.

It had been hoped the Gen3 Supercars would be released in time for “season four” in September.

However, it looks more likely that they will be part of the subsequent build in the new year.

Supercars and Australian circuits have been a core element of iRacing. Mount Panorama, Phillip Island, Winton, Sandown, and Oran Park are all available to race on the platform.

The Car of the Future-spec Ford FG Falcon and Holden VF Commodore were the first Supercars to be added to the service.

In recent years, the Gen2-spec Ford Mustang and Holden ZB Commodore were added.

After Pukekohe Park was closed, iRacing announced that it would be scanning the New Zealand circuit.