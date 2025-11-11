Charlie Schwerkolt’s squad announced on Sunday that Courtney has signed on to co-drive for the team next year following retirement from full-time duties at the end of 2025.

The news was accompanied by a video in which Courtney declared he’s “coming home”, playing on the fact Schwerkolt and now Team 18 manager Adrian Burgess were part of Courtney’s 2010 Supercars Championship victory.

That of course happened at Dick Johnson Racing amid a bitter split between Johnson and then DJR co-owner Schwerkolt that eventually resulted in the latter forming Team 18.

The Courtney video, below, is a fun yet provocative re-writing of history that borders on the bizarre as prominent Ford signage is blurred out on vision of the DJR Falcon now owned by Schwerkolt.

Team 18 takes its very name from the famous DJR racing number attached to the Teams Racing Charter seized by Schwerkolt in the divorce.

Such a beginning is perhaps the perfect foundation for a rivalry between the squads that has the potential to flourish amid the GM team’s rise.

It already has the lead driver for the story in Anton De Pasquale, who has shone at Team 18 after being squeezed out of DJR at the end of last season.

Courtney is the latest big signing for Team 18, which this year found itself in the perfect spot to pick up GM homologation team duties amid Triple Eight’s Ford defection.

Craig Lowndes and the Supercheap Auto wildcard deal followed, while an overall uptick in performance this season has been well-timed.

Despite the GM deal and homecoming story, Courtney’s decision to drive with the largely still unproven Team 18 when others – including Triple Eight – came knocking has surprised some.

Commercial factors were always going to be a consideration for the savvy Courtney, and the small Snowy River logo on his shirt in the PR photos suggests there’s more news to come.

It’s expected the caravan company will shift its backing from the Blanchard Racing Team to Team 18 with Courtney in a move that could also dictate enduro driver pairings.

Courtney joins Team 18’s enduro roster in place of De Pasquale’s 2025 partner Harri Jones, but may yet be paired with David Reynolds in a Snowy River-supported entry.

Dewalt-backed De Pasquale would therefore inherit Lee Holdsworth, who continues with the squad as part of a two-year deal that netted a Bathurst podium alongside Reynolds last month.

Regardless, Courtney’s signing is a coup for Schwerkolt, and finally brings the pair back together 15 years after the DJR split – and a famous snubbing that followed.

A plan was hatched amid DJR’s 2010 implosion for Schwerkolt and Courtney to continue together via a fourth Ford Performance Racing entry, backed by Pepsi Max.

Courtney and manager Alan Gow, however, at the 11th hour opted for a big-money move to the Holden Racing Team, taking the #1 plate to HRT following the 2010 championship success.

The driver eventually made it to FPR (now Tickford) in 2020. His shift to current home BRT for 2024 included bringing the Snowy backing as the Blanchard operation expanded to two cars.