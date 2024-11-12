The news has been confirmed ahead of this weekend’s VAILO Adelaide 500 which draws Evans’ rookie season to a close.

Evans, 28, was drafted into the Pete Smith-owned SCT entry this season on a full-time basis after co-driving with Jack Smith the previous two years.

Joining the team with significant GT racing pedigree, Evans has found the Supercars switch tough going and sits 23rd in the standings heading to Adelaide.

Featured Videos

The clear highlight so far has been a 10th place finish in a rain-hit race at Taupo, New Zealand, back in April.

“Returning for a second season with SCT Logistics and Brad Jones Racing brings a new level of excitement,” said Evans, who has dovetailed Supercars duties with GT outings this year.

“In my rookie year, we’ve been quietly laying down a solid foundation – learning what makes the Gen3 Camaro tick and how the Supercars Championship operates.

“With a full season of experience under my belt I’m feeling more prepared and focused.

“We’ve taken valuable lessons from every race and as a team we’re building the momentum needed to move up the field.

“I genuinely believe we’re heading in the right direction and ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.”

Evans’ extension had been considered a formality, despite earlier rumblings that a change could be on the cards within the four-car BJR line-up.

Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood are both on multi-year deals that extend into 2025, while there has been no indication that Macauley Jones will step down.

The SCT driver decision is in part down to Brad Jones’ nephew Andrew, who looks after SCT Motorsport’s interests for the Smiths.

“When we began this journey with Jaxon it was clear that the goals for both he and SCT Motorsport were absolutely aligned from the outset,” said Andrew Jones.

“Jaxon’s continuation as the primary driver for our program in 2025 is an extension of the belief that both parties have in each other for achieving those goals.

“Supercars has proven time and time again to be the most competitive touring car category in the world and as such we are required to have the best people across all roles and I genuinely believe we have that within our team.

“In a sport that can be very brutal and not affording of time or loyalty, I would like to also acknowledge the support of Peter, Geoff and Glenn Smith in building the foundations for what Jaxon and the entire SCT Motorsport team will achieve in 2025.”