Although there remains scope for late developments, the key moves have all been made before the curtain comes down on the current campaign.

The silly season kicked off before the season started, with Brodie Kostecki’s future a major talking point amid unexplained issues that resulted in the Erebus driver missing the first two rounds.

Dick Johnson Racing ultimately won the race for the reigning champion’s signature, announcing in late August that Kostecki will replace Anton De Pasquale in its line-up.

De Pasquale is making the switch to Charlie Schwerkolt’s Team 18, where he’ll replace veteran Mark Winterbottom.

The 2015 Supercars champion is set to make his final full-time start in Adelaide before returning to Tickford Racing as a co-driver next season.

Super2 Series stars Kai Allen and Cooper Murray are set to graduate to the Supercars Championship with Grove Racing and Erebus Motorsport respectively.

Allen was snapped up by Grove to replace Richie Stanaway, who subsequently secured a 2025 lifeline with Peter Xiberras’ PremiAir Racing.

The Kiwi steps into the seat held for the last two seasons by Tim Slade, who like Winterbottom is farewelling full-time driving in Adelaide.

Triple Eight, Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Matt Stone Racing all have stable line-ups heading into 2025.

Brad Jones Racing and the Blanchard Racing Team have also indicated status quo for 2025, despite suggestions change could be afoot.

BJR announced today that Jaxon Evans will return to the SCT entry for a second season, while Andre Heimgartner and Bryce Fullwood have multi-year contracts.

BRT’s James Courtney flagged earlier this year that 2025 will be his final full-time campaign, bringing the 2010 champion’s career tally to 20 seasons.

Rookie teammate Aaron Love is enduring a torrid season but is contracted for two years and has received public support from team boss Tim Blanchard.

2025 Supercars Championship driver line-up