As reported by Speedcafe earlier this month, Stanaway won the race for the hotly contested PremiAir seat following the Sandown 500.

The ink has now dried with team owner Peter Xiberras ready to talk about securing the 32-year-old Kiwi.

“There is no doubting Richie is exceptionally talented – you don’t have a CV like his or win the Bathurst 1000 by accident after all – and while he was forced to endure an early exit at Sandown this year, it was clear that he has what it takes, especially when the weather gods are against you,” Xiberras said.

“We look forward to having Richie join our team alongside Jimmy Golding and seeing what we can achieve together.”

Stanaway and Golding were teammates at Garry Rogers Motorsport in 2019.

The former endured rough full-time Supercars seasons at Tickford Racing and GRM before spending three years out of the sport.

He returned as a wildcard at Bathurst in 2022 before winning the Great Race with Triple Eight last year.

Making a full-time comeback with Grove Racing in 2024, the team decided to cut him loose in favour of Super2 star Kai Allen.

“I could not be more excited about this opportunity to join PremiAir Nulon Racing,” Stanaway said.

“The passion and enthusiasm held by Peter and Carmen Xiberras and the entire team is absolutely undeniable, and the commitment they have shown in the three short years they have been a part of the Supercars championship is impressive.

“The results of that are really starting to show with their first podium coming at Sandown, and I look forward to hopefully being a part of many more great results to come from next year.”

Stanaway finished ninth in the Bathurst 1000 alongside Dale Wood after losing three positions when the car ran out of fuel on the final lap.