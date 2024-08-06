It's an incredible coincidence for Allen, whose career started in karting with the number.

Outside of switching to #1 when he won karting titles and the Super2 Series last year, it's been his go-to.

“Driving Car 26 is pretty surreal too,” said Allen.

“It's a number that I've raced with since karting, so I guess it's meant to be.”

Allen, who celebrated his 19th birthday only two weeks ago, only began racing cars in 2021.

Another product of the Norwell Motorplex driving school, Allen began racing cars in the TGRA 86 Series.

He wowed on debut, finishing third in just his second race.

Allen moved into V8 touring cars the following year and dominating the Super3 Series until the final round when he gave the points lead away to Brad Vaughan at the Adelaide 500.

In 2023, Allen moved to the Super2 Series where he narrowly beat Zak Best to the title by a meagre six points.

In 2024, Allen leads the series again with four wins from six races and looks on course to go back-to-back.