Watsford joined Supercars as chief innovation and sustainability officer in November 2022 before being promoted to COO a year later and was tipped as a future CEO.

His time at Supercars was highlighted by work on the category’s return to New Zealand with the Taupo Super400 event last year and early negotiations for the proposed 2027 Perth street race.

Supercars has confirmed Watsford has opted to take up a new opportunity as CEO of a sporting club.

Featured Videos

He joined Supercars following a stint at Northern Territory Major Events but has a history with both the NRL and Rugby Australia and has been linked to the CEO role at the St. George Illawarra Dragons.

“We sincerely thank Tim for his contributions and dedication to Supercars over the past two and a half years,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard said.

“On behalf of the entire organisation, we wish him all the best in his next endeavour.”

Supercars is yet to name a replacement COO but insists it has “a comprehensive plan in place to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for all stakeholders and suppliers as the organisation moves forward.”