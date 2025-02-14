The Kiwi is preparing for a second full Supercars campaign in the SCT Logistics-backed car run by Brad Jones Racing.

He’ll carry a revised SCT look that features grey accents, a nod to the colours carried by the locomotives in the SCT freight network.

The new look will feature on a Camaro that has been extensively rebuilt over the off-season, following Evans’ bruising Adelaide 500 crash last November.

As for expectations for the coming season, Evans says the plan is for better consistency and frequent appearances in the Top 10.

“Excited to be back for another year in Supercars and I am thankful for the opportunity to be with SCT Motorsport for my second season,” Evans said.

“I have a full year’s worth of knowledge now and I’m keen to put that to good use. Hopefully we can achieve some better results in 2025.

“We were able to find some speed last year but weren’t able to be consistent with it. So the target will be able to work together to find that consistency across the different types of circuits and tyres.

“This season we’ll definitely look to be in the Top 10 a lot more frequently and hopefully be able to fight for some very good results.

“I’m excited to share the SCT livery with everyone, it’s a change to what we’ve had in the past and the first time SCT have evolved the livery in the Gen3 era.

“They’ve included the nod to their locomotive colours across the car which is quite nice.”

Andrew Jones, who heads up SCT’s motorsport program, further explained the new look.

“Unveiling a new livery at the beginning of each season is always exciting, particularly with the engagement that comes from Supercars fans at this time of year,” he said.

“While we continue with a large portion of white on the car, the addition of the grey colour block and rail switch graphics make the car look very different to the past two years and aligns nicely with SCT Logistics’ locomotives and national rail freight business – Brad Norman has done a terrific job incorporating both elements into the design.

“Our group is now looking forward to Round 1 at Sydney Motorsport Park under lights which is always a fantastic event to kick off the 2025 season”

This is the third of BJR’s four cars to be unveiled with the covers already off Macauley Jones’ Pizza Hut Camaro, and Andre Heimgartner’s R&J Batteries entry.