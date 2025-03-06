The car is set to sport primary backing from betting firm Dabble, which previously featured on the #4 entry at Hidden Valley last June.

Hill heads to Albert Park 16th in the standings after a challenging opening round for the MSR squad, which sits at the foot of the teams’ championship.

“Fantastic to have Dabble back onboard as naming rights sponsor of Car #4 for the Grand Prix,” said Matt Stone.

“The car looks incredible in purple, and it’s great to continue working with a brand that is so passionate about the sport and excited to get involved and activate.

“As an event, the Australian Grand Prix has a lot of eyeballs given the Formula 1 connection, so it’s a great opportunity for Dabble and the team.

“Hopefully we can get the Dabble Chevrolet Camaro up the front.”

Hill started the season in Sydney wearing the colours of Supaglass, which will return to the car for Taupo, Tasmania, Perth, Darwin, The Bend, Bathurst, Gold Coast and Adelaide.

MSR is back to a two-car operation for Albert Park after fielding Cam Crick in a wildcard entry at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The team hopes to field Crick again at Queensland Raceway in August, although is awaiting confirmation on his eligibility.

Crick’s Sydney chassis will, however, be in action at Albert Park, driven by Nick Percat following an “undiagnosed driver feel issue” experienced at the season opener.