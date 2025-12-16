The Supercars Championship team ran the car that Cam Hill drove this season alongside a ZB Commodore that it will field in the 2026 Super2 Series.

While Super2 hopefuls Alice Buckley and Tommy Smith spent the day aboard the ZB, a variety of drivers steered the Camaro.

Among them were Super2 drivers Ayrton Hodson, who shifts from Anderson Motorsport to MSR next season, and Ben Gomersall, who is moving from Triple Eight to Tickford Racing.

Carrera Cup driver Oscar Targett and Trans Am/TA2 regular Diesel Thomas also cut laps, while Buckley was given a brief taste of Gen3 machinery at the end of the day.

“It was a good opportunity for us as a team to see where some of these guys are up to,” team owner Matt Stone told Speedcafe of the evaluation day.

“You never really get a chance to benchmark the Super2 talent and see how they fare, so it was quite good to take two current Super2 drivers in Hodson and Gomersall and see how their talent is progressing.

“Obviously for the others, those potential Super2 drivers, it was good to give them a taste of the machinery and assess where they’re all up to under the watchful eye of our engineers.”

MSR wildcard driver Cameron Crick attended the test to set a benchmark for the young drivers, while Stone confirmed that MSR co-owner Jason Gomersall also sampled the Camaro.

Gomersall was at the circuit with his Scott McLaughlin Super2 Series-winning Falcon and Bathurst 6 Hour Mustang, both run by his standalone Gomersall Motorsport operation.

The Project Blueprint specification FG Falcon was restored to its McLaughlin livery in late 2022 before being withdrawn from Super3 racing duties at the end of that season.

Four generations of Supercars hit the track as MSR also gave an ex-Garry Rogers Motorsport Car of the Future era VF Commodore a shakedown following a recent rebuild.

That Commodore is owned by South Australian Chris Smerdon, who briefly raced it in the Super3 Series in 2023.

“That car’s had a bit of a rebuild and we just took it out for a run to make sure everything is functional on it,” Stone added.

“We’re going to apply a retro livery to that one, we’re just deciding which one to go with, but there’s nowhere really to race it at the moment.”

MSR’s Gen3 evaluation day follows similar outings for Erebus Motorsport and Grove Racing at Winton last week.

The 2026 Supercars Championship will get underway at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 20-22.