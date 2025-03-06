It’s understood Supercars rules permit a team to run a single sprint wildcard and two endurance wildcards per year.

Crick competed in the season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park last month and will again spearhead a third MSR entry at The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000.

MSR also wants to run Crick at the Queensland Raceway sprint round in August but will require approval from Supercars to do so.

Featured Videos

Tickford Racing has already confirmed a four-event wildcard program, however its drivers – Lochie Dalton and Rylan Gray – are slated to contest a sprint round each before the enduros.

“We’re hoping to give Cricky another shot now that he’s embedded into the top tier championship,” Stone told Speedcafe.

“There’s been a bit of work in the background by a few of the teams wanting to be able to do two sprint rounds, so I think that’s not as big a hurdle as it was a couple of years ago.

“We’d talked about doing a single sprint wildcard for the second driver for the enduro effort.

“We loved that as a concept, but given Cricky had a good hitout [we’d like to run him again].”

Stone affirmed that MSR will most likely run the second sprint wildcard with the car’s yet-to-be determined enduro co-driver at the wheel if Crick is not approved.

While Kiwi GT ace Brendon Leitch was given laps in Crick’s entry at the Sydney Motorsport Park test day, a handful of Super2 drivers are also said to be in the mix for the co-drive role.

Should MSR end up fielding a Super2 driver in a second sprint wildcard instead of Crick, it’s unlikely it would take place at Queensland Raceway.

Super2 will also be in action that weekend and drivers cannot compete in both classes at a sprint event unless specifically approved by the stewards and Supercars.

“If the co-driver was a current Super2 competitor we couldn’t do a wildcard [with them at QR] because we’d never try and tell someone not to race Super2 to do a wildcard,” added Stone.

“If we can put it together with Cricky then QR is definitely the plan, because it’s a home round for us.

“He’s been there in this car last year at a pre-enduro test and he’s done ride days with us there last year, so it’s a great place to roll him out and have another go at it.”

Triple Eight’s sprint wildcard is expected to front at Queensland Raceway, leaving doubt over its driver Zach Bates’ ability to contest the Super2 Series round.

PremiAir Racing recently pulled the plug on plans to field a sprint wildcard at the same event, which was expected to feature Trans Am racer Nathan Herne.

Tickford’s sprint wildcards are planned for Wanneroo (Dalton) and Hidden Valley (Gray).

Super2 squad Matt Chahda Motorsport had also applied to compete at Hidden Valley but has subsequently elected to focus on a return to the endurance events.