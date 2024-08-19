Motorsport Australia today unveiled the points weightings for 2025 for the recently revived Superlicence endorsement.

When the endorsement returned earlier this year, there were questions raised over the relatively low weighting for Trans Am given the relative similarity between those cars and Supercars.

Under the current system, the Trans Am champion scores just seven points, less than finishing second in a front-wheel-drive TCR car, or fifth in a rear-engine Carrera Cup car.

There were murmurs at the time that the low weighting for what could be perceived as a challenger formula to Supercars was an outcome of bargaining to dump the unpopular Super2 requirement for the endorsement.

The issue has been rectified for the next year, though, with Trans Am elevated to level footing with Super3, TCR Australia, and Michelin Sprint Challenge.

For all of those categories the winner will receive 10 of the required 15 points, only outweighed by Carrera Cup (12) and Super2 (15).

The GR Cup has also been handed a boost with the championship now worth eight points instead of six.

“This year we have simplified the Superlicence structure, with four clear tiers of racing categories based on their status in Australian motorsport, as well as their competitiveness at the various events,” said Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra.

“When the Superlicence was reintroduced for 2024, we said it was our intention to constantly review and ensure the relevance of the categories and the points they receive.

“Working closely with [Supercars CEO] Shane [Howard] and the team at Supercars, we are pleased to present the new points table for 2025.

“Motorsport Australia will continue to review the structure each year to ensure the right points are awarded to the categories and the drivers who compete.”

2025 Motorsport Australia Superlicence points