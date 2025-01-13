That’s the question we want you to answer on this week’s Pirtek Poll as the countdown continues to the start of the 2025 season.

Ten of the 24 drivers in this year’s full-time field are yet to win a race, including two who finished in the top 10 in the 2024 standings: Thomas Randle and James Golding.

Both scored a pole position and at least one podium last season but couldn’t quite come up with a victory.

They return to their respective teams Tickford Racing and PremiAir Racing primed with plenty of experience and aiming to climb the top step.

Second-year Walkinshaw Andretti United driver Ryan Wood is also threatening to break through following a rookie year that netted a front-row start and a fourth-place finish.

Rookies Kai Allen (Grove Racing) and Cooper Murray (Erebus Motorsport) can’t be ruled out either, given their speed in Super2 and Murray’s form aboard a Triple Eight wildcard last year.

Matt Stone Racing’s Cam Hill, Brad Jones Racing trio Jaxon Evans, Bryce Fullwood and Macauley Jones and the Blanchard Racing Team’s Aaron Love round out the full-timers looking for a first win.

A new winner could also come from the endurance co-driver or wildcard pool, as was the case in 2024 when Todd Hazlewood finally got off the mark alongside Brodie Kostecki at the Bathurst 1000.

What do you think? Vote now in this week’s Pirtek Poll.