Formerly known as Wakefield Park, the circuit has been revamped with plans to run in both directions.

WATCH: First on-board laps of One Raceway

The Goulburn facility has battled noise abatement issues in recent years and closed temporarily in 2022.

Under its new owner Steve Shelley, the circuit has a new lease on life.

The circuit has been reprofiled in parts and an all-new final sequence of turns has been added.

That's of particular interest for Supercars driver Hill, who noted the speedway-style banking as a highlight.

“The track surface is all brand-new, and it's that nice, grippy tarmac that we all love,” said Hill, who cut laps in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.

“The last corner, I think it would get a lot of people's attention as well. There's some serious banking on it.

Hill said he was impressed by the new-look pit facilities, which include a new concrete pad.

“There's a whole range of work that's gone down here,” said Hill.

“In some parts, it still looks like the old Wakefield Park, but there's so much work that's happened. The pit facilities have been completely transformed.

“All the surroundings have been given a huge facelift – there's been so much work done – obviously, to combat some of the issues that they've faced in the past.”

One Raceway is nearing completion with some landscaping still to be completed.

Hill was joined by former WorldSBK rider Troy Corser on-track. The pair will give their advice on exit kerb and rumble strip placement.

That will be an important step in plans for the circuit to be run clockwise and counter-clockwise.

“It's a great initiative that the track actually runs the opposite direction also,” said Hill.

“This will really give drivers, teams and spectators a totally different experience each time they come here.

“It's just incredible the work that has been done by Steve and his team here at One Raceway.

One Raceway is expected to host its first major event later this year when the Australian Superbike Championship for its penultimate round on October 4-6.

“It was such a shame when we lost this track. But it's back and it's really unreal. I can't wait to sort of see the full finished product,” said Hill.

“For a professional driver, One Raceway is at a high standard, and great that it's pretty close to my home town, but I'm just as interested in our amateur drivers, or drive days, or ride day type people too.

“It's really going to suit the way they go about their motorsport. I think this track is definitely going to cater to everyone from high-level and state and national level events, all the way down to your track day enthusiast – both cars and bikes.

“It was very nice of Andrew to loan me the keys to his GT3 Cup car. Obviously, it reminds me of when I raced in Carrera Cup, and around here, it certainly grabbed my attention.

“The corners are coming up really quick. You know, you really have to sort of hustle the car, and, yeah, it was quite enjoyable.”

Hill will continue his Supercars program at the Tasmania SuperSprint on August 16-18.