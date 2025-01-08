It’s a fun question that many will agonise over before coming to an answer. Ask it to racer and team owner turned driver coach Paul Morris and you get an immediate and definitive response.

“It would definitely be Broc [Feeney] and it would definitely be Brodie [Kostecki]. That’d be my dream team, for sure,” he said on Speedcafe’s KTM Summer Grill.

Sure, Morris’ thoughts could be put down to a bias towards two young drivers whose careers he and his Norwell Motorplex have played a major role in.

But Morris is tipping the pair who fought it out for victory in last October’s Bathurst 1000 to both have big seasons in 2025.

Feeney, 22, enters his fourth Supercars Championship campaign with benchmark squad Triple Eight.

His rapid yet carefully plotted rise from karts to the top of the Supercars pile hit a snag last year when teammate recruit Will Brown beat him to the title.

Far from upsetting Feeney’s career momentum, Morris says Brown burgling the trophy will only make the youngster sharper.

“[Broc] had more race wins than anyone, led a lot more laps than Will, so it’s just that little gap in the points… there’s a couple of little things that just don’t go your way,” Morris said.

“What I know about Broc is he turns that into ‘how can I be better?’.

“If you look at his age, he’s still only 22. He’s got some amazing people around him at Triple Eight, the engineering group, and someone like Jamie [Whincup] to lean off.

“All those little things that he will take, [he’s] very hard on himself, he will improve. It’ll be awesome to see what he does [this] year. He will lift himself for sure.”

Kostecki, 27, meanwhile has a new challenge on his hands at Dick Johnson Racing after a tumultuous final season at Erebus Motorsport.

The 2023 Supercars champion joins the Ford squad with his race engineer George Commins and is expected to awaken the sleeping giant of the Supercars pack.

“The big thing for DJR and Brodie is Brodie is super confident of where the problem is in the car, ‘it’s here, we need to go here’,” said Morris.

“So he can lead an engineer and lead the team to what he needs really specifically to go faster. That’s what they need to find out exactly why they haven’t got speed in that car.

“I’m sure he’ll do it.”

Kostecki replaces another Norwell protégé, Anton De Pasquale, who Morris believes can revitalise his career as Mark Winterbottom’s replacement at Team 18.