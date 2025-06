Matthew Bowden took a frantic ride through the Turn 6 sand in the opening stages of the fourth and final WA Historic Touring Cars Invitational race.

In what looked to be a single-car incident, he went nose-first into the famously deep sand before the white Mini rolled forward and ended up on its roof.

Bowden looked to emerge from the upside down Mini unscathed.

The race was red flagged and didn’t resume.