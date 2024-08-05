Adderton was responsible in part for reviving Stanaway's career after fielding him in a 2022 wildcard.

That led to Red Bull Ampol Racing picking up Stanaway's services for 2023 where he joined Shane van Gisbergen and won the Bathurst 1000.

Stanaway was drafted into the Grove Racing fold this year full-time. However, that relationship will end after just one season.

Adderton said he would seek an overseas-based New Zealand driver to partner Stanaway if the wildcard gets off the ground.

“All those people who think I am wrong about Richie I will as I always have put my money where my mouth is,” Adderton wrote on social media.

“If he doesn't get another full-time drive I will put him in a Boost Mobile Australia wildcard next year with the sole purpose to show he has what it takes in the right team environment and will try secure a NZ driver who is currently overseas as his partner for 2025 Bathurst 1000.”

Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy joined Bathurst in the last Boost Mobile-backed wildcard.