James Courtney snapped his own two-year podium drought with third place in the Sunday race after benefitting from a late Safety Car period.

BRT had been anchored to the bottom of the standings since the second round, but has now risen above 2023 champions Erebus Motorsport, which suffered a tough run in the West.

Triple Eight continues to hold a healthy lead in the teams’ championship and therefore will continue to hold down the top two garages for the Darwin Triple Crown in just under a fortnight.

Tickford Racing remains second while Grove Racing furthers its march up the order, taking third from Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Dick Johnson Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Brad Jones Racing continue to hold down fifth through seventh.

Team 18 has climbed back ahead of PremiAir Racing for eighth in a notable battle following GM’s decision to endorse the former as its new homologation team.

Brad Jones Racing’s second pair remains 10th in the championship, although that position is irrelevant to the pit lane order as BJR is allowed to pit all four of its entries together.

BRT and Erebus are 11th and 12th. Erebus, however, will not be last in the Darwin pit lane as Tickford is again set to run a wildcard entry, this time with Rylan Gray at the wheel.

Supercars teams’ championship standings after Round 5

1. Triple Eight Race Engineering – 2290

2. Tickford Racing – 1801

3. Grove Racing – 1550

4. Walkinshaw Andretti United – 1508

5. Dick Johnson Racing – 1309

6. Matt Stone Racing – 1178

7. Brad Jones Racing (8/14) – 1091

8. Team 18 – 1069

9. PremiAir Racing – 1003

10. Brad Jones Racing (12/96) – 882*

11. Blanchard Racing Team – 772

12. Erebus Motorsport – 764