The category’s driving code centres on the principles that drivers cannot gain an advantage from contact and that racing room must be given.

This means contact is often met with a penalty of either five seconds, 15 seconds or a pitlane drive-through, pending on the seriousness of the breach.

Supercars’ approach will be under the spotlight more than ever this season thanks to the new Finals format that positions the closing rounds as a series of make-or-break races.

Former racer and team owner turned driver coach Paul Morris has put the topic firmly on the agenda, questioning the point of the Finals series if the approach to driving standards isn’t loosened up to suit.

“If you introduce a Finals system like that you’re going to have to let the guys race harder. If you don’t, it doesn’t create the excitement,” he said.

“For me it’s got to be if you block for two corners and get moved out of the way, it’s your bad luck.”

That attitude leans into the NASCAR-style approach of letting drivers sort out their differences on the track.

However, a series of controversial incidents in crucial NASCAR regular season and Playoff races last year could also be taken as a warning of how that approach can get out of hand.

Perhaps Supercars needs to be clearer and firmer than ever with its rules and their application in the Finals, given the potential for foul play to destroy a contender’s championship charge.

What do you think? Should Supercars relax its racing rules? Let us know in this week’s Pirtek Poll.