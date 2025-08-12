This time the culprit was Team 18’s Harri Jones, who went off the road at Turn 6 during a race run in Anton De Pasquale’s Camaro.

The car was recovered and returned to pit lane seemingly undamaged.

The mishap follows a hectic weekend for Jones who clean swept all three Carrera Cup races while also welcoming a new baby into the world.

The #18 Camaro had been second fastest at the lunch break, just two-hundredths slower than the pace-setting Triple Eight car of Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup.

The Courtney/Perkins entry was third fastest at the break ahead of the #8 BJR Camaro, the #2 WAU Mustang, the #96 BJR Camaro, the #1 Triple Eight Camaro, the #25 WAU Mustang, the #9 BJR Camaro and the #20 Team 18 Camaro.

The test concludes at 5pm local time.