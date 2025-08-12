This time the culprit was Team 18’s Harri Jones, who went off the road at Turn 6 during a race run in Anton De Pasquale’s Camaro.
The car was recovered and returned to pit lane seemingly undamaged.
The mishap follows a hectic weekend for Jones who clean swept all three Carrera Cup races while also welcoming a new baby into the world.
The #18 Camaro had been second fastest at the lunch break, just two-hundredths slower than the pace-setting Triple Eight car of Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup.
The Courtney/Perkins entry was third fastest at the break ahead of the #8 BJR Camaro, the #2 WAU Mustang, the #96 BJR Camaro, the #1 Triple Eight Camaro, the #25 WAU Mustang, the #9 BJR Camaro and the #20 Team 18 Camaro.
The test concludes at 5pm local time.
