The Ipswich venue is set to host two additional days of Supercars action this week with the all-in test on Tuesday and a sponsor ride day on a Wednesday.

The Tuesday test will not be open to the public, though, which Speedcafe understands was a call from the series itself.

It’s set to be a busy day of running for teams with all 27 cars that will take part in the long-distance races to complete crucial miles.

The primary purpose of the test is to allow co-drivers to get laps, however it is expected that some teams will still be looking for performance gains – particularly those who struggled across the Ipswich Super440 weekend.

Supercars revised its testing rules this year to a system of two all-in tests, one pre-season at Sydney Motorsport Park and then this pre-enduros hit-out at QR.