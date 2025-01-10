The new faces are Brian Learst, whose Walcot LLC company bought 15 percent of RACE last March, and Ryan Whitelegg, the co-founder of another equity owner, Henslow.

They join chairman Barclay Nettlefold and Jure Domazet (representing the Doma Group) on the RACE board, which Mark Skaife departed late last year.

American Learst co-founded ticketing and hospitality company QuintEvents, which provides services to a variety of major sporting events and was bought out by Formula 1 in 2023.

“Brian’s remarkable leadership in the events industry and his passion for motorsport make him a fantastic addition to the board,” said Nettlefold.

“His expertise and global perspective will help us further elevate Supercars and engage new audiences both here in Australia and internationally.”

Whitlelegg succeeds Henslow’s Stephen Macaw, who has stepped down from RACE after three years of service.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Stephen for his invaluable contributions during his tenure,” said Nettlefold.

“His efforts have been instrumental in helping shape Supercars’ success, and we wish him all the best.

“We are delighted to welcome Ryan to the Board and look forward to his expertise as we continue building on our momentum.”

The RACE board is separate from the Supercars board, which also includes team representatives.