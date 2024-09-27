The category introduced a larger hose for the Sandown 500 to increase the flow rate but has now deemed that too quick and will partially offset it with a restrictor.

Brad Jones detailed the impact of the Sandown change and the new restrictor in his team’s latest YouTube video.

“It sped the pitstop up about 20 seconds, which is great, the cars sit in the pits for less time, but it’s just a little bit too fast, we’ve discovered after Sandown,” Jones said.

“For the guys to have enough time for a driver change or the guys to do the brakes on the car, it’s a little bit too tight.

“What Supercars has done now is introduce a restrictor to go on the top of the tank.”

Refuelling rates have been a talking point since the introduction of the Gen3 machines, with teams reporting inconsistent fill times between cars.

Jones explains the new restrictor in the below video