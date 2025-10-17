The founder and long-timer ruler of Triple Eight cut his last ties with the Brisbane-based team at the end of last year amid its deal with Ford for 2026.

Dane raised tensions when he emerged just months later as a player in a bid to help GM fight back from losing the powerhouse squad.

Stating allegiance to GM over Triple Eight, he was accused of leading a poaching raid against the team and has since been consulting to PremiAir.

That involved being on the ground with the squad at the Ipswich Super440 in August and has developed into a full team principal role starting in 2026.

“I saw like you did that RD is now a team principal at PremiAir Racing,” said Whincup when asked about the development.

“Congratulations to him. He will take a heap of knowledge there and no doubt improve their performance.

“So yep, 100 percent, we’ll go head-to-head.”

Dane handed the day-to-day reins of Triple Eight to Whincup ahead of the 2022 season and remained on the team’s board until the end of last year.

Prior to that they had been the most successful owner/driver combination in Supercars history as Whincup romped to seven championship titles.

PremiAir has been a long-time Triple Eight customer but will step out on its own in 2026 amid the Red Bull Ampol team’s manufacturer move.

Changes at PremiAir are expected to include a double driver swap as James Golding and Richie Stanaway make way for Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser.

Dane said of PremiAir on Thursday that “there are definitely some good points with this team but also room for improvement which I’m keen to get involved with next year”.

The squad currently sits 10th in the Supercars teams’ championship following a podium finish for Golding and David Russell at the Bathurst 1000.

Neither Golding nor Stanaway have qualified for the category’s inaugural Finals Series, which kicks off next week at the Gold Coast 500.