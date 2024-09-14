Of those 10, six of them are splitting their time between Supercars and Super2 – namely Kai Allen, Jack Perkins, Brad Vaughan, Aaron Cameron, and Cooper Murray.

The other four compete in Carrera Cup: David Russell, Fabian Coulthard, Dylan O’Keeffe and Dale Wood.

So how hard is the transition?

“I’m quite used to doing it at this point, I know what I’m in for,” said PremiAir Nulon Racing co-driver David Russell.

“I enjoy it anyway, more track time is positive as I see it. It’s good to have those miles, even if there are a couple of tight sessions time-wise.”

If there’s one challenge for the Carrera Cup quartet, it’s switching from the left side of the car to the right.

“The biggest reminder is that you’re sitting on the left in the Porsche and driving on the right in the Supercar, so you have to remember to make that adjustment every time,” he said.

Of those nine, three are double-duty rookies.

Boost Mobile Racing’s Brad Vaughan, CoolDrive Racing’s Aaron Cameron and Cameron McLeod of PremiAir Nulon Racing are all making their Supercars debuts at the Sandown 500.

Third-generation racer McLeod has contingencies in place to make life easier.

“I’ve asked a couple of drivers who have done it before,” said McLeod ahead of the weekend.

“They say you go in there saying it’s going to be jam-packed and it’s going to be really stressful, but you get there and I think it all kind of calms down a little bit, which is good.

“At the same time, you never know. Some of the sessions are quite close, but I’ve organised to have Brad Neil come and help me out throughout the weekend and make sure everything runs smoothly, get me from A to B really quick, so I’m pretty excited for that.

“It should slow everything down off-track and hopefully speed it up on- track.”

Supercars drivers in Super2 and Carrera Cup

Cameron McLeod

#92 PremiAir Racing Holden Commodore – Super2 Series

#23 PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro – Supercars (with Tim Slade)

Jack Perkins

#79 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang – Super2 Series

#7 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang – Supercars (with James Courtney)

Kai Allen

#1 Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore – Super2 Series

#17 Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang – Supercars (with Will Davison)

Brad Vaughan

#5 Tickford Racing Ford Mustang – Super2 Series

#118 Matt Chahda Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro – Supercars (with Matt Chahda)

Aaron Cameron

#27 Kelly Racing Ford Mustang – Super2 Series

#3 Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang – Supercars (with Aaron Love)

Cooper Murray

#88 Eggleston Motorsport Holden ZB Commodore – Super2 Series

#888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolet Camaro – Supercars (with Craig Lowndes)

David Russell

#2 TekworkX Motorsport Porsche 911 – Carrera Cup

#31 PremiAir Racing Chevrolet Camaro – Supercars (with James Golding)

Fabian Coulthard

#3 Porsche Centre Melbourne Motorsport Porsche 911 – Carrera Cup

#2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chevrolet Camaro – Supercars (with Ryan Wood)

Dylan O’Keeffe

#88 RAM Motorsport Porsche 911 – Carrera Cup

#10 Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro – Supercars (with Nick Percat)

Dale Wood

#992 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche 911 – Carrera Cup

#26 Grove Racing Ford Mustang – Supercars (with Richie Stanaway)